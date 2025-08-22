Occupiers deliberately killed elderly woman walking down road with granny cart in direction of Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The occupiers deliberately killed an elderly woman who was moving along the road towards Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region with a granny cart.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the invaders' war crime was published on social media.
The recording shows that the Russians first wounded the woman with small arms, then fired at her with a mortar, and finally killed her with a kamikaze drone.
"Kupiansk direction, road to Kotliarivka. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance records another war crime by Russian Nazis who attacked an elderly civilian woman. First, they opened fire on her with small arms and a mortar, and then finished her off with an FPV drone. The executors are drone operators from the Russian UAV unit 'Sudnyi den', which calls itself 'elite'," the author of the publication notes in a comment.
