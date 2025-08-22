Number of F-16s Ukraine currently has is insufficient to guarantee air security – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of F-16 fighter jets provided by international partners is not enough to ensure Ukraine’s air security.

He made the statement during a press conference in Kyiv with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports.

"When we talk about F-16s, we are very grateful to all our partners for the coordination and for the fact that we now have such an air fleet. Or rather, the beginning of one, we still do not have all the aircraft we need. But we know that these planes… well, they are not enough to guarantee our safety in the skies. There is a certain number we need, but I am not ready to disclose it yet," he explained.

According to him, the security guarantees Ukraine seeks must be Article 5-like — modeled on NATO’s Article 5 principle of collective defense.

Read more: Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy once "summit agenda" is prepared - Lavrov

The president also emphasized that security guarantees are not only about agreements with allies but also about stable funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "specifically the strength and quality of our army that will serve as Ukraine’s protection."

"Much of this is based on our interaction with partners, on our cooperation with NATO, which has already reached a significant level. The Ukrainian army and our overall defense and security infrastructure are deeply integrated into the Alliance’s system. We also have extensive bilateral cooperation with NATO member states. And we will definitely continue all practical levels of our cooperation with NATO," president concluded.

Read more: US may ’close skies’ over Ukraine within security guarantees - Reuters