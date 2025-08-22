Trump "very unhappy" with Russia’s attack on US-owned plant in Mukachevo

US President Donald Trump told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin he was "very dissatisfied" with Russia’s strike on the American-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, on August 21.

He said this during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, Censor.NET reports.

When asked whether he had spoken to Putin about Russia’s attack on the facility in Ukraine.

"I told him I’m not happy about it. And I’m not happy about anything having to do with that war," he said. "I’m not happy at all. We’ll see what happens. I think over the next two weeks, we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go and I better be very happy," Trump said.

He added: "I think in two weeks we’ll know which path I choose, because I will choose one of two, and they will know which one." The US leader did not specify what those paths would be.

Trump also said he was weighing whether to attend a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin chief Putin.

"I wanted to meet with those two. I could be at the meeting, but many believe that nothing will come of it. So I have to be there. Maybe that’s true. Maybe it’s not. But we’ll see," he stated.

As reported, in the early hours of August 21, Russia carried out a massive airstrike across Ukraine, including a strike on an American-owned electronics plant in Zakarpattia.