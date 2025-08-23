ENG
MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhii Bondar died after completing combat mission - Air Force

On the night of 23 August, a MiG-29 fighter pilot, Major Serhii Bondar, born in 1979, was killed after performing a combat mission during a landing approach.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Serhiy Bondar killed

"The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established. We express our condolences to the family and friends," the statement said.

