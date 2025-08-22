Russia attacked with 55 "Shaheds". 46 targets neutralized, 9 hits recorded. INFOGRAPHIC
Russian troops launched 55 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye - TOT Crimea.
"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north and east of the country. Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting four locations," the report said.
