Zelenskyy signs two sanctions decrees: synchronization of sanctions with Canada and restrictions against 28 people who help Russia

On Saturday, August 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees on synchronizing sanctions with Canada and introducing a number of new restrictions.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"The first is the synchronization of sanctions imposed by partners in Ukraine, in particular sanctions imposed by Canada. This is 100% synchronization of this year's Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals and legal entities working for the Russian war," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine, together with its partners, is also preparing a decision on the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of its partners.

"Everyone who helps Russia continue its killings and build a war machine for further aggression must feel real pressure from the world," the head of state emphasized.

The second sanctions decree concerns 28 citizens of various countries who are equally helping Russians maintain the occupation regime on our land and are effectively sponsoring the Russian state.

"We are also working with law enforcement agencies in partner countries on each of these individuals. All accomplices of the Russian occupiers will be held accountable in one way or another for their crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians," the head of state added.