Russia attacked with 72 drones and Iskander-M missiles, 48 UAVs eliminated - Air Force
On the night of August 24, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog area in Russia, as well as 72 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 48 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, east, and south of the country.
It is noted that rocket strikes and 24 UAVs were recorded at 10 locations.
