G7 Foreign Ministers will hold virtual meeting today: They will discuss prospects for peace in Ukraine

Today, August 24, a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries will take place.

This was reported by the press service of the Italian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

On Independence Day, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed Italy's full support for Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace.

"In this regard, Tajani will participate in a virtual meeting of G7 foreign ministers convened by the Canadian presidency today at 2 p.m. This will also be an opportunity to take stock of the leaders' meeting in Washington on August 18 and discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine," the statement said.

The minister also instructed that the facade of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs be illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The Colosseum will also be illuminated in the same way.

Read more: Free Ukraine is free Europe - von der Leyen congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day