News Attack of drones
Russians launched "shaheds" at Ukraine, - Air Force (updated)

shahed

Russian troops are attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region (Sumy and Okhtyrka districts) – threat of attack UAVs.

Update on UAV movement

  • Donetsk region - threat of attack UAVs.

Update as of 11:15 p.m.

  • Kharkiv - threat of strike UAVs in the north.
  • Attack UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
  • UAVs from Sumy region are moving towards Poltava region.

