Russians launched "shaheds" at Ukraine, - Air Force (updated)
Russian troops are attacking Ukraine with strike drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
The movement of attack drones
- Sumy region (Sumy and Okhtyrka districts) – threat of attack UAVs.
Update on UAV movement
- Donetsk region - threat of attack UAVs.
Update as of 11:15 p.m.
- Kharkiv - threat of strike UAVs in the north.
- Attack UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
- UAVs from Sumy region are moving towards Poltava region.
