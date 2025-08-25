ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Air defence forces destroyed 75 enemy UAVs out of 104, - Air Force

On the night of 25 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian territory with 104 strike drones of various types from five directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.

Twenty-eight UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, with downed UAVs (debris) falling in four locations.

