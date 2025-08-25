Fierce fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka areas. Enemy attempted to resume its offensive in the Kupiansk area, - OSGT "Dnipro"

On 24 August, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy assaults in the Lyman, Siverskyi, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions. The fiercest battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, where the enemy is suffering significant losses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Dnipro".

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in the Synelnykove area, as well as near Ambarne and Khatne in the Velykoburlutskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy keeps trying to expand its bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River and improve its tactical position near Kamianka and Kupiansk. It tried to resume offensive operations near Vyshneve and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all attacks by the invaders near Hrekivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Torske, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Dronivka, and in the Serebrianske Forestry.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Pereizne, Vyimka, Siversk, and Fedorivka. In the direction of Serebrianka, the enemy used three armoured vehicles, which were destroyed by our defenders with accurate fire.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the occupiers' assault operations were directed at the areas of Maiske, Stupochky, Shcherbynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. The enemy's actions were unsuccessful.

In the Dobropillia direction, the Russian army unsuccessfully attacked our units near the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rusyn Yar, and Zapovidne. Our defenders did not lose any positions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Rodynske, Krasnyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Chunyshyne, Pokrovsk, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Zvirove, and Leontovychi. It also attacked in the Filiia and Dachne areas with the aim of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast. The defence forces are holding back the offensive, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Novokhatsk, Maliivka, Oleksandrograd, Temyrivka, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka, Komyshuvakha, and Voskresenka. Heavy fighting is ongoing with the enemy, who is disregarding its losses.

