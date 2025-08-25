Norway to extend military support for Ukraine in 2026 – Støre
During his visit to Kyiv, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that his country plans to allocate $8.5 billion to Ukraine in 2026 under the Nansen Support Program.
Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, that Støre made the statement at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on August 25.
"I announced that support for Ukraine in 2025 will be continued in 2026. This means $8.5 billion in 2026, which I will propose to parliament. In the past, parliament unanimously supported our Nansen Support Program. And I am confident that we will be able to maintain this high level of support," he said.
Recall that Romania will soon deliver its 23rd package of military aid to Kyiv.
