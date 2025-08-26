Kellogg was accompanied by extra security during his visit to Kyiv due to "crowds of admirers," - NYP

The US Embassy provided additional security for Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg during his recent visit to Kyiv.

This is reported by The New York Post, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

As an American official told the publication, during his third trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kellogg was surrounded by "ordinary Ukrainian citizens and soldiers" who support his efforts to help Trump end the war.

"Kellogg is so beloved locally that the US embassy had to hire extra security to protect him from his adoring fans during his trip," the publication writes.

Journalists also wrote that during Kellogg's visit to Kyiv, "the air raid sirens had almost fallen silent."

A source in the US described Trump's special representative as "one of the few people in Washington who is not looking for another job."

"Combined with his unwavering loyalty to [US President Donald] Trump, this gives him the ability to speak hard truths when others are afraid to speak up," the source added.

NYP notes that Kit Kellogg played a key role in Ukraine's acceptance of Trump's proposal for a ceasefire and the possibility of a meeting between leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Vladimir Putin.