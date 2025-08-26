ENG
Attack of drones
Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine, - Air Force

On the evening of August 26, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This is what the Air Force writes, according to Censor.NET.

The movement of strike drones

  • Threat of strike UAVs for the Sumy region from the east.

