Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine, - Air Force
On the evening of August 26, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This is what the Air Force writes, according to Censor.NET.
The movement of strike drones
- Threat of strike UAVs for the Sumy region from the east.
