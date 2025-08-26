U.S. no longer funding Ukraine, but making profit from arms sales to NATO countries – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States is no longer financing the Russia-Ukraine war and is focused on a peaceful settlement.

He made the statement during a U.S. government meeting, Censor.NET reported.

According to him, the U.S. is engaged only in supplying weapons to NATO allies but is striving for an end to the fighting.

Trump noted that the United States sells military equipment to allies for "millions and billions of dollars," including Patriot air defense systems, and that defense plants are "doubling and tripling" production volumes.

Read more: NATO plans to increase military assistance to Ukraine in 2025 - Dragone, head of Alliance’s military committee

"We are no longer involved in financing Ukraine, but we are trying to stop the war and the killings. We are selling missiles and military equipment to NATO allies — for millions, and eventually billions of dollars. They (European NATO countries – ed.) want American products, American military products, because they are without question the best in the world. They have many options, but they want ours," the U.S. leader said.

Trump added that the United States receives "revenue" from weapons orders placed by NATO countries, but did not name exact figures.

Read more: Trump "very unhappy" with Russia’s attack on US-owned plant in Mukachevo