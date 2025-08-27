Ruscists launched massive attack on Poltava region: energy company damaged

At night, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, according to Censor.NET.

"Debris falls and direct hits have been recorded in the Poltava district. An energy sector enterprise has been affected. An administrative building, vehicles and equipment have been damaged. Fires have broken out on the territory of the enterprise. There has also been a power outage affecting domestic and business consumers," the statement said.

The fires have now been localised and the power supply has been restored.

There were no casualties as a result of the enemy attack. Air defence forces shot down most of the targets.

