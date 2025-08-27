ENG
News Russia blocks Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway
Traffic on Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway temporarily restricted. Reason - activity of Russian UAVs

Traffic restricted on Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway due to Russian drones

Traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway is temporarily restricted.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"Due to the activity of Russian UAVs, traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway is temporarily restricted," he said.

We remind you that since 25 August 2025, high activity of Russian drones has been recorded along the Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway.

