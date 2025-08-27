Since morning, Russians have killed two people and wounded three in Kherson region

Since early morning on August 27, Russian troops have been attacking Kherson and settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

A woman born in 1972, who was at home, was hit by the enemy strike. She suffered explosive trauma and multiple burns to her body. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

At around 6:30 a.m., Russians attacked the central part of Kherson with UAVs.

Due to the enemy attack, a 67-year-old man suffered a concussion, a fragmentary wound to the temple, explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Later, another victim of a Russian drone attack in central Kherson was admitted to the hospital.

Read more: Traffic on Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway temporarily restricted. Reason - activity of Russian UAVs

The 56-year-old man was diagnosed with blast trauma, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the face. He is under medical supervision.

At around 9:00 a.m., Russian terrorists shelled a farm in Novovorontsovka with artillery.

Two employees, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were fatally wounded in the enemy attack.

In addition, it has been reported that another resident of the Kherson region was killed by a Russian drone strike.

"On August 23, occupation forces attacked a 78-year-old man on the outskirts of the city of Beryslav with a UAV. He was fatally wounded. My condolences to the family of the deceased," said Alexander Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration.