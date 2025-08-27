Do not expect prosecutor’s office to tolerate corruption, - Kravchenko on officials’ statements about "pressure from prosecutor’s office" and "political persecution"

The prosecutor's office is doing and will continue to do what it is obliged to do: respond to crimes. There is no selectivity here.

This was stated by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

In recent days, I have been observing statements by some local authorities about "pressure from prosecutor's office" and "political persecution".

I understand that when officials and managers want to justify themselves, it is easier to talk about politics than to explain why millions were stolen from repairs to shelters for children, why hospitals were supplied with unsuitable equipment, and why papier-mâché was installed in schools instead of safe hiding places.

But let's be honest.

If you:

- signed acts for non-existent works in shelters,

- purchased generators at inflated prices,

- squandered money on road and school repairs,

- organised fraud with community land,

- manipulated the budgets of hospitals or children's nutrition, it is not about "pressure from the prosecutor's office".

It's about your responsibility.

"The number of suspicions and the amount of damage that impresses everyone is not about PR, it is about embezzlement and abuse of power by local authorities and their accomplices, sometimes with particular cynicism during the war. Today, the suspects and their defenders are trying to evoke pity on social media, but where was their pity when they were stealing from schoolchildren?" Kravchenko stressed.

According to the Prosecutor General, the Prosecutor General's Office is doing and will continue to do what it is obliged to do: respond to crimes. There is no selectivity here. Whether in Kyiv or Bukovyna, in Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv region, the reaction is the same everywhere: if there is a crime, there will be a suspicion, there will be a court that will put the full stop.

"And attempts to politicise and put pressure on law enforcement are futile.