251 guilty verdicts entered into force in NABU and SAPO cases

Court decisions against 338 corrupt officials, including senior government officials, MPs, judges, heads of state-owned enterprises and top officials of state bodies, have entered into force.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SAPO.

"All of them were found guilty of committing corruption crimes by both the first and appellate instances of the court," the report says.

According to the SAPO, this figure is growing. In the first 6 months alone, 45 guilty verdicts were delivered against 62 people.

"Before the emergence of anti-corruption institutions, one could hardly dream of such a result, as there were only a few top officials brought to justice," the agency noted.

Here are just a few of the verdicts passed over the past six months:

15 and 10.5 years for the former chairman of the board of Energomerezha for causing hundreds of millions of hryvnias in damage to the state.

A member of the Ukrainian parliament was sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegally receiving USD 85 thousand for securing the lease of state land to a private enterprise.

the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council was sentenced to 9 years in prison for receiving over UAH 600,000 in bribes from a volunteer businessman.

"You can learn more about the HACC verdicts in the first half of 2025 in the NABU and SAPO report soon," the agency added.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also started in Kyiv.