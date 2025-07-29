The activities of NABU and SAPO are primarily focused on investigating corruption crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice. However, they also deliver a significant economic impact for the state.

The economic impact of NABU and SAPO’s work includes not only the compensation recovered by defendants in corruption cases but also funds and assets whose embezzlement was prevented, assets and funds transferred to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by court decision, confiscated property, and seized bail.

Overall, the economic impact for 2021–2025 amounts to UAH 16.8 billion:

2021 – UAH 2.7 billion

2022 – UAH 3.4 billion

2023 – UAH 4.7 billion

2024 – UAH 4.5 billion

2025 (first half) – UAH 1.5 billion

Support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Thanks to NABU and SAPO, UAH 2.85 billion has been allocated to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All this has been made possible by the daily work of detectives and prosecutors who protect the state from corruption.

"More on the economic impact in 2025 will be available soon in the NABU and SAPO report," the agency added.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.