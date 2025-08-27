No exact date for new meeting of Ukraine–Russia negotiating groups – Peskov

Kremlin dictator Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains committed to resolving the war in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian media.

According to him, there are currently no exact dates for a new meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating groups.

He added that the heads of these groups remain in contact.

The Kremlin spokesperson expressed hope that "Trump’s mediation efforts on resolving the situation in Ukraine will continue, as they are important."

He also said that work between Russia and the United States on the "Ukraine issue should be conducted in a non-public format in order to achieve results."

