China has refused to participate in trilateral talks with US and Russia on nuclear disarmament, - Country’s Foreign Ministry

China has called the US idea of holding trilateral nuclear disarmament talks involving Washington, Moscow, and Beijing "unwise."

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Gao Jiaqun, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the nuclear arsenals of the US and China are at "completely different levels," and the conditions of strategic security differ significantly. Therefore, Washington's demands to join such negotiations in Beijing are considered "unrealistic."

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that China adheres to a policy of not being the first to use nuclear weapons and maintains its capabilities at the "minimum level necessary" to guarantee national security. The ministry also stated that the country refrains from participating in the arms race.

"China's nuclear capabilities and nuclear policy make an important contribution to world peace," the ministry emphasized.

