German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Bundeswehr must grow in order to respond to the international security situation, in particular Russia's aggressive behavior.

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

Pistorius noted that the size of the armed forces is already growing, but more needs to be done, especially with regard to reservists. To this end, the government is offering incentives, including higher salaries, to make military service more attractive.

"We need not only well-equipped armed forces—we have been working on this for two and a half years and are not going to stop. But we also need a Bundeswehr with strong personnel. Only then will deterrence against Russia as a whole be truly convincing," the minister emphasized.

