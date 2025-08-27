Meloni on security guarantees for Ukraine: NATO Article 5–style proposal is main one on negotiating table

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO’s Article 5, are currently the main focus.

"The Italian proposal, based on a mechanism inspired by NATO’s Article 5, is currently the main one on the negotiating table. This is a potential contribution to peace made by our country, and I think we should be proud of it."

According to Meloni, after three and a half years of full-scale invasion, there is now a chance for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The Italian Prime Minister stressed that this chance became possible thanks to the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, but even more so due to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people and the support of the West.

It should be recalled that Bloomberg earlier reported that Meloni is proposing a plan to provide Ukraine with security guarantees in a collective assistance format that does not involve NATO membership.

Journalists dubbed this format "NATO-lite." While it would not meet the collective defense commitments enshrined in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, it would oblige countries that signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine to quickly agree on response measures in the event of an attack.

