Ukrainian prisoners of war who participated in battles in Kursk are being prosecuted in Russia under "terrorism" charges, - media

In Russia, Ukrainian prisoners of war who participated in the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region are being convicted under "terrorism" charges.

This is stated in a study by The Insider and Kyrylo Parubets' analytical center, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to journalists, a total of 525 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen are known to have been captured in the Kursk region. By August 25, 2025, judges of the 2nd Western District Military Court had handed down sentences under the article "terrorist act" to 305 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 in absentia.

Thus, more than 50% of the known Kursk prisoners were sentenced in Russia, and another seven soldiers who participated in the battles in Kursk were exchanged.

"Of the remaining 228 people, four are definitely under investigation, while the status of the others is unclear: whether cases have been opened against them or whether they are being held as ordinary prisoners of war," the publication states.

According to press releases from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian military personnel are most often accused of "illegally crossing the border," "blocking a populated area," and "obstructing evacuation."

The human rights project "Support for Political Prisoners. Memorial" notes that prisoners are being persecuted for serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and participating in combat operations on Russian territory, which violates their right to a fair trial, as well as the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Geneva Convention.

The prison terms imposed by the court on the Kursk prisoners range from 13 to 28 years, with one case receiving a life sentence. No acquittals were handed down.

The 2nd Western District Military Court began handing down sentences to Kursk prisoners of war in December 2024, and since then, at least 35 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen have been convicted every month, according to journalists.