Kyiv must take steps to meet Budapest halfway so that it changes its position on Ukraine’s European integration, - Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar

After meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar did not rule out that Budapest could change its position on Ukraine's EU membership.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to Magyar's Facebook page.

According to Magyar, they discussed with Kachka the reasons for Hungary's position, due to which Budapest refuses to support Ukraine's EU membership, "with a special emphasis on the situation of Hungarians in Transcarpathia".

"The Deputy Prime Minister promised that he would personally join the bilateral process, the goal of which is to jointly find solutions to issues that cause controversy in the field of minority rights. We are ready to continue, but we expect real steps from the Ukrainian side," he wrote.

Magyar warned against Kyiv's new assurances becoming yet another unfulfilled promise.

"We have heard so many of them over the last decade that they could be used to dam rivers even larger than the Danube," the Hungarian official wrote.

