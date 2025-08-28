29 August declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russia’s massive strike on capital

29 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv for those who died as a result of the Russian Federation's massive strike on the capital.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

"A search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district, with rescuers clearing the rubble.

More than 10 people have already died as a result of the enemy's barbaric attack. Among the dead are three children. The youngest girl is three years old.

Tomorrow, 29 August, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," the statement said.

All entertainment events will be banned in the capital.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region. It is known that 12 people were killed as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on the capital.

