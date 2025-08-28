Budrys after Russian airstrike on Kyiv: This is not just aggression, it is message. EU should tighten sanctions

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys responded to Russia's massive air strike on Kyiv and called on the EU to respond decisively.

He wrote about this on social media X, according to Censor.NET.

The diplomat stressed that the buildings of the European Union and British representative offices had been damaged as a result of the shelling.

"This is not just aggression, it is a message. Our response must be decisive—to strengthen sanctions against Russia and arm Ukraine more quickly," Budris wrote.

Also remind, that on the night of August 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the Vinnytsia region.

At least eight people are known to have died, including a child.

