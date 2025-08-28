Russian strike on Kyiv: 10 people are considered missing

Currently, 10 people are considered missing in Kyiv as a result of the massive shelling of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

"Another 10 people are considered missing," the report says.

Search and rescue and emergency work is continuing at the sites of the attacks. In addition to the emergency services, mobile units from the Migration Service and the Service Centre have arrived, so people who have lost their documents can quickly apply to have them replaced.

As a reminder, the Russians launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv at night. As of 11:30 a.m., 14 people were killed and more than 48 were injured in the capital.

