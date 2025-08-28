Russia still interested in negotiations with Ukraine, - Peskov

Russia continues its war against Ukraine, but "remains interested" in continuing the negotiation process.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

"The special military operation is ongoing. At the same time, Russia remains interested in continuing the negotiation process in order to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means," he said.

Peskov also noted that both sides continue to attack each other.

According to him, Ukraine allegedly attacks mainly civilian targets, while Russian troops "continue to strike military and military-related infrastructure."

As a reminder, on August 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, killing 16 people, including four children.

