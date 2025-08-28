Turkey joins preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the next diplomatic steps.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reported.

The two leaders exchanged views on the current situation.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to engage in talks at the leadership level, but Russia avoids this and continues the war.

He also discussed with Erdoğan the overnight Russian strike on Kyiv.

"Dozens of people are in serious condition, and doctors are now fighting for their lives. Strikes targeted a Turkish company, the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the EU Delegation, the British Council, and residential areas. This is Putin’s response to all efforts by Ukraine, the U.S. and our European partners to stop the killings. That is why pressure is needed — sanctions, tariffs, political pressure. We count on strong steps," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Ukraine and Turkey discussed security guarantees.

The president noted that national security advisers are currently working on every specific component of the guarantees, and the full framework will be finalized on paper next week, between September 1 and 7.

"President Erdoğan said he is involving his defense minister in the process to understand how exactly Turkey can help in providing security guarantees, including in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy added.

