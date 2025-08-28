Unmanned Systems Forces units strikes over 4,800 occupiers over course of August

During the past day, units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) struck 901 unique enemy targets.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the press service of the USF.

The strikes destroyed, in particular:

191 personnel, of which 116 were eliminated;

33 vehicles and 27 motorcycles;

20 artillery systems, 6 tanks and 4 armored vehicles.

In addition, 130 enemy UAVs (both "copter" and "wing" types) were destroyed, along with 11 drone launch sites. In total, from August 1 to 28, 20,593 targets have been destroyed or struck, including 4,822 enemy personnel, the statement said.