ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10067 visitors online
News Attack of drones
1 505 3

Russians attack Ukraine with "shaheds", - Air Force

shaheds

On the night of August 29, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Movement of aatack drones

  • A group of UAVs through Chernihiv region heading for Honcharivske.

Read more: Russian decoy drones have long been equipped with explosives, - Air Force

Author: 

Air forces (1658) Shahed (857) war in Ukraine (3602)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 