Russia attacked Ukraine with 68 drones, air defence forces destroyed 46, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 29 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 46 strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.
Twenty-two UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
