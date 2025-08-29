ENG
Enemy has advanced in Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near Shandryholove, Derylove, and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

Donetsk region (4382) Kramatorskyy district (506) Pokrovskyy district (717) Shandryholove (4) Derylove (1) Novoselivka (1) DeepState (228)
