Enemy has advanced in Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near Shandryholove, Derylove, and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

The enemy has advanced near Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Derylove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and Novoselivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).

