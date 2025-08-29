3 357 4
Enemy has advanced in Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region - DeepState
Russian troops have advanced near Shandryholove, Derylove, and Novoselivka in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
The enemy has advanced near Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Derylove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and Novoselivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password