EU to send military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire – Kallas

Kaja Kallas

European Union member states are prepared to send military instructors to Ukraine as part of the EUMAM mission once a truce is established.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

She said EU defense ministers supported expanding EUMAM’s mandate to conduct training and provide advice directly on Ukrainian territory.

Kallas recalled that the EU has already trained more than 80,000 Ukrainian servicemen and is ready to do more, including possibly deploying instructors to Ukrainian military academies and institutions.

She also noted that in parallel, the EU’s civilian mission will help strengthen Ukraine’s resilience against Russian hybrid attacks.

