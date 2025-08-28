EU summons Russian ambassador to Brussels - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas announced that she had summoned the Russian ambassador to Brussels following the massive shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops.

She reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"I have just spoken with my colleagues at the EU Delegation in Kyiv after our building was damaged by a Russian strike. Your determination to continue supporting Ukraine gives us strength. No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian ambassador in Brussels," she said.

We remind you that on the night of August 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the Vinnytsia region.

At least 15 people are known to have died.

As a result of the Russian Federation's attack, the EU representative office building was damaged.

