We do not want Russia to conquer all of Ukraine – Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said Washington seeks to preserve Ukraine’s territorial integrity under a possible peace agreement with Russia and to prevent Moscow from seizing the entire country.

He said this in an interview with USA Today, according to Censor.NET.

Vance noted that he and U.S. President Donald Trump had "several good conversations" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The official pledged that the United States will continue efforts in pursuit of peace in Ukraine.

" I think on this issue, we are pretty aligned with President Zelenskyy, even though we have some disagreements. We of course want to protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We do not want Russia to conquer the entire country. We also want the killings to stop, and think the war has reached a point where the Russians aren't really accomplishing anything by continuing to fight. The Ukrainians aren't really accomplishing anything," Vance said.

The vice president added that the best outcome for everyone now, including the United States, is to stop the killings and bring the situation to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Read more: White House dispute with Zelenskyy was useful to American people - Vance