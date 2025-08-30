"This war forced all intelligence services to change their approach to information security" - Budanov

The Russian-Ukrainian war forced special services to change their approaches to information security.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, during his speech at the international forum "Information Warfare: From Resistance to Resilience."

"This war has forced all special services to change their approach to information security and create a large network of platforms through which we can convey the information we need.

It is a fairly extensive network. There are platforms that work to counter disinformation, and there are those that we use for the opposite purpose against our adversaries," he said.

Budanov added that it is impossible to counteract large-scale disinformation without a clearly defined position.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate cited Russian fake news stories from 2014 about an allegedly crucified boy as one example of successful enemy disinformation against Ukraine.

"The story of the crucified boy is a good example of how our enemy cognitively influenced our society in the occupied territories in 2014. It worked very well for the first six months. Incidentally, during prisoner exchanges, I still hear these stories that you did this in 2014, look at the alley of angels. There is no alley, no angels, but people believe it because the Russians systematically broadcast this event on all TV channels, radio, and the internet, and experts interpreted it in their own way. And this story about the crucified boy remained in people's minds, and there is nothing you can do about it. This is a good example of proper systematic work, unfortunately against us," said the head of intelligence.

