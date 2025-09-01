Shooting occurred in Kyiv region: one dead and one wounded

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Fastiv, Kyiv region. Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator who shot at people.

This was reported by the Kyiv region police, according to Censor.NET.

The police received a report on the 102 hotline that a shooting had taken place on one of the streets in Fastiv.

"Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers established that a conflict had occurred between the perpetrator and two other men, a father and son. The suspect then went to his place of residence, took a weapon, and returned to his opponents, firing several shots at the men," the report said.

It is noted that the incident was witnessed by the head of the Fastiv Police Prevention Department, who was off duty at the time. He immediately detained the shooter, a 53-year-old local resident, and called an ambulance for the wounded.

See more: Shooting in Cherkasy: no one was injured except perpetrator, who was detained. PHOTOS

As a result of the incident, the 28-year-old victim died in hospital, and his father is currently receiving medical attention.

Police detained a 53-year-old local resident in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The weapon was seized.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the grounds of attempted murder of two or more persons, intentional murder, and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition (Part 2 of Article 15 paragraph 1 part 2 of Article 115, part 1 of Article 115, part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Shooting in Izmail: police officer Mykhailo Soroka killed. PHOTO