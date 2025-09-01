Europeans consider no-fly zone over western Ukraine for civilian flight safety - Telegraph

European countries are discussing the introduction of a no-fly zone for military aircraft over western Ukraine, with a gradual expansion to the east.

This was reported by The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the goal is to ensure the safe resumption of civil aviation.

According to the publication, the plan envisages starting from Lviv airport and other western airfields. If the ceasefire agreements are observed, the zone may be extended to Kyiv and other eastern cities. Western fighter jets and ground-based air defense systems may be used to carry out the mission.

The resumption of civilian flights is seen as an important step toward attracting investment, returning refugees, and stabilizing the country as a whole.

Watch more: An-24 plane with 49 passengers on board crashed in Amur region of Russian Federation