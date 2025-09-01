2 405 11
Europeans consider no-fly zone over western Ukraine for civilian flight safety - Telegraph
European countries are discussing the introduction of a no-fly zone for military aircraft over western Ukraine, with a gradual expansion to the east.
This was reported by The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, the goal is to ensure the safe resumption of civil aviation.
According to the publication, the plan envisages starting from Lviv airport and other western airfields. If the ceasefire agreements are observed, the zone may be extended to Kyiv and other eastern cities. Western fighter jets and ground-based air defense systems may be used to carry out the mission.
The resumption of civilian flights is seen as an important step toward attracting investment, returning refugees, and stabilizing the country as a whole.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password