Ruscists seized 464 km² of Ukrainian territory in August, occupation pace dropped by 18% – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In August 2025, the pace of Russian territorial occupation in Ukraine fell by 18%. Russian forces seized 464 square kilometers.

It is noted that last month the enemy reached 19% of Ukraine’s total territory under occupation. The last time the occupiers held that figure was on October 3, 2022, before the Defense Forces advanced on Dudchany.

"Indeed, the net increase in occupied territory over two years and eleven months is practically zero. But at the same time, one can also say that in eastern Ukraine we lost as much territory as was liberated on the right bank of Kherson region over the same period," the analysts explained.

Analysts correlated assault actions with the ratio of lost territory as follows:

Novopavlivka sector — 38% of all km² (16% of monthly assaults);

Lyman sector — 27% km² (17% of assaults);

Pokrovsk sector — 19% km² (33% of assaults);

Toretsk sector — 9% km² (6% of assaults);

Siversk sector — 3% km² (4% of assaults);

Kramatorsk sector — 3% km² (3% of assaults);

Zaporizhzhia sector — 1% km² (1% of assaults);

Sumy sector — 0% km² (7% of assaults).

"The conclusions are similar to last month. In this correlation, the Pokrovsk and Sumy directions are the most effective, since it is there that the enemy must attack more frequently to achieve success," the report states.

DeepState added that the Novopavlivka sector remains the most problematic, as the enemy achieves greater gains with fewer losses. Problems have also emerged in the Lyman sector, where a large part of the Serebriankyi forest has been lost.

