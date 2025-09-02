Ten-tonne slick of oil products moving towards occupied Crimea from Russia, - Russian media

Near Novorossiysk, at least 10 tons of petroleum products spilled into the Black Sea as a result of a leak. The total area of the spill is about 350 square kilometers and is moving in the direction of the occupied Crimea.

As of August 30, it was reported that the area was about 75 square kilometers, and the spill was estimated at least 4-5 tons of petroleum products.

Currently, the area covers 350 square kilometers. Experts say that the film remains thick enough for this type of petroleum product, which could mean a spill of at least 10 tons of petroleum products.

The spill is located west of Anapa, with a possible small spill on the coast north of Anapa. The spill is moving towards Crimea, but is currently south of the Kerch Strait.

As a reminder, on August 29, during loading operations with a tanker in the port of Novorossiysk, an oil spill was detected.

