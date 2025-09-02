Nauseda: Europe should plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on the countries of the so-called "coalition of the determined" to begin concrete planning for the possible deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

The Lithuanian president stressed that it is European countries that can provide "real security guarantees" for Ukraine.

According to Nauseda, peacekeepers should be deployed despite Russia's resistance. He stressed that it was time to move from exchanging views to practical planning—identifying opportunities and the contribution that each country is prepared to make.

