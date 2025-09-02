Former deputy head of Kharkiv regional council Skorobohach detained in France

Former deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Volodymyr Skorobahach, was detained at the request of the NABU in France.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.

The former official is to be extradited to Ukraine.

According to NABU, Skorobohach is accused of orchestrating a scheme that led to the embezzlement of ₴58.44 million from Ukrenergo during the full-scale war.

Investigators allege that in 2022, he, together with accomplices, the director and founder of a private company, purchased three firms holding licenses to supply electricity. In June 2022, these companies received electricity from the United Energy System and sold it to consumers, but never paid Ukrenergo.

The money was transferred to the accounts of financial companies under the guise of loan repayment, and then transferred abroad to Bulgaria.

If detained and the case is proven in court, Skorobahach faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

