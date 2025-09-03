Air quality deteriorated in Kalush due to Russian attack: classes suspended in schools and kindergartens

Photo: ДСНС

The air quality has deteriorated due to the Russian Federation's attack on Kalush: classes in schools and kindergartens have been suspended.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the mayor of the city, Andrii Naida.

Due to the enemy attack, a meeting of the commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies was held. At the meeting, it was decided to suspend the educational process.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties. There is some minor damage to residential buildings, but, thanks God, there is no destruction there. But what happened at another facility - there will be information later. Currently, the consequences of this attack are being eliminated," the mayor said in a video address.

Read more: 21 out of 24 missiles destroyed, 430 drones neutralised, - Air Force

We remind you that last night, on 3 September, the Ivano-Frankivsk region suffered a combined enemy attack.. Air defence forces were deployed.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers in the Ivano-Frankivsk region are extinguishing a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling.