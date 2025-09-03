"Wounded Warrior Package": Ministry of Defence announces procurement of personal hygiene kits

The "State Logistics Operator" of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has announced the purchase of personal hygiene kits for wounded military personnel as part of the "Wounded Warrior Package" initiative. The initiative aims to provide defenders with the most essential items in medical facilities during treatment.

Three procurements have been announced. The expected total cost is over UAH 37 million. It is planned to purchase kits for men (48,000 kits) and women (2,000 kits) separately.

"By the end of this year, the military will receive the first sets of personal hygiene products. Dividing the sets into male and female allows us to take into account the individual needs of patients in medical facilities. We are currently purchasing what is really needed in the first days after injury," emphasises Mykyta Chichkan, director of the SLO material property programme.

Deliveries will be made to medical facilities in various regions that provide assistance to military personnel. The first shipments are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

At the end of June, the SLO has already purchased the first component of the package – adaptive clothing for all branches of the Armed Forces. The next component is hygiene kits, which will be delivered to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through medical facilities.

"Wounded Warrior Package"

It was developed by the Ministry of Defence team several months ago. It is the most convenient and comfortable aid for all military personnel who find themselves in hospitals or military hospitals.

The "Wounded Warrior Package" will include adaptive clothing, hygiene products and special tableware – a total of 30 items.