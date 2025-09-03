Trump on delays in tougher sanctions against Russia: "I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three"

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted sharply to a reporter’s question about delays in imposing tough sanctions on Russia, saying Moscow has already lost "hundreds of billions of dollars" due to secondary sanctions imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil.

The American leader said this during a conversation with journalists at a meeting with Polish President Karol Navrotsky in the Oval Office, Censor.NET reports.

The Polish journalist asked Trump why he had repeatedly expressed his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but had not taken any action.

"How do you know there's no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal, would you say there was no action?" the White House chief said.

He said that it cost Russia hundreds of billions of dollars.

"That costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call it no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three. But when you say there has been no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job. Because, if you remember, two weeks ago I did it. I said that if India buys, India will have big problems. And that’s what happened. So don’t tell me about that," Trump said.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump said he had no messages for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and was waiting for his decision on the war in Ukraine.

