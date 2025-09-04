Why should we care what Russia thinks about someone else’s troops in Ukraine? It’s not up to Moscow to decide, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in discussing the potential presence of a deterrent contingent of partners in Ukraine, only Kyiv, not Moscow, should have a say.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

He was asked why everyone is talking about the possibility of NATO troops being present in Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees, when in the Kremlin they have stated outright that they will never agree to this.

"Why should we care what Russia thinks about someone else's troops in Ukraine? It is a sovereign state. It is not up to them to decide," Rutte replied.

Read more: Nauseda: Europe should plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

The Secretary General continued by saying that he was surprised that anyone would continue to look to Moscow.

"Ukraine is a sovereign state. If Ukraine wants forces present as part of security guarantees to maintain peace, that is their business... And we really should stop 'making Putin too powerful'," Rutte concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it had no intention of discussing the idea of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine in any format, calling it "unacceptable foreign intervention".

Read more: Russia will not discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine in any format, - Russian Foreign Ministry